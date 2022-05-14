MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 103,949 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.