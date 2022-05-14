MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $9.77 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.