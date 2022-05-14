Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Nampak stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Nampak has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About Nampak

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, tubes, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets.

