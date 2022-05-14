Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of Nampak stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Nampak has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
