Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will announce $891.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $904.00 million and the lowest is $880.98 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $846.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 855,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

