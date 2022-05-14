Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get Natera alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Natera stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Natera will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth $39,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.