National CineMedia, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.38. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -29.85%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

