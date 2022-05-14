National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NCMI opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -29.85%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

