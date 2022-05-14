Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.57.

NVTS stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,536. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

