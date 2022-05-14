Needham & Company LLC Cuts Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Price Target to $6.00

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velo3D from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Velo3D alerts:

NYSE:VLD opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.70.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth $295,720,000. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,555,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velo3D by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,193,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,589,000 after buying an additional 2,900,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.