Needham & Company LLC Lowers ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -0.06. ON24 has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ON24 by 122.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.