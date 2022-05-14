Needham & Company LLC Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $21.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TOST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. 12,731,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,796,106. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. Analysts predict that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,552,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $84,063.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,593 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

