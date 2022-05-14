Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 417,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,296,000.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NYSE:NNI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 72.67, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $40,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,417.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.