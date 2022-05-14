NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NGMS opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $265.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,205.00 and a beta of 2.10.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 349,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 81.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

