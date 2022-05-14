Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 1,834,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,879. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 93,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 103,670 shares during the period. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.