NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0256 on Top Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $51.37 million and $4.93 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

