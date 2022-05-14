Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at B. Riley

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UEPS. StockNews.com lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 59,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,263. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $59,411.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $346,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

