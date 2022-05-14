New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Down 58.3% in April

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $78.55. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (Get Rating)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.