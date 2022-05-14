New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NJR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 104.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.