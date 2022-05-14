New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 5,401,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,516. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in New Relic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

