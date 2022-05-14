New Work (OTC:XINXF) Price Target Cut to €222.00

New Work (OTC:XINXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €251.00 ($264.21) to €222.00 ($233.68) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised New Work from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTC XINXF opened at $242.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.05. New Work has a one year low of $234.73 and a one year high of $300.94.

New Work SE operates professional networking platforms in Germany and internationally. It operates through B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, and B2B Marketing Solutions & Events segments. The B2C segment serves XING members who use xing.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com or internations.org to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

