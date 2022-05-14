Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $79.52 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.69.

NEM opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

