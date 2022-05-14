Nexus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $458,807.00 (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Nexus has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $458,807.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,389,421 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

