NFTX (NFTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.10 Million

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, NFTX has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and approximately $18,191.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $51.32 or 0.00171885 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,850.96 or 0.99974776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00105144 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,170 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.