Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nihon Kohden stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. Nihon Kohden has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

