NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,985 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

NYSE:NKE traded up $5.11 on Friday, reaching $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,855. The company has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

