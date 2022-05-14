Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $424,360.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,736.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.75 or 0.06788745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00225789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.00 or 0.00696121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00517600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00069593 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,896,670,414 coins and its circulating supply is 9,329,670,414 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.