Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.81.

NOAH opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. Noah has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 205.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

