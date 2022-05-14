Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.81.
NOAH opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. Noah has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
