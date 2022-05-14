Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Price Target Cut to 202.00

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from 271.00 to 202.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

