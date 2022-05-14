Northland Securities Downgrades Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Market Perform

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Points.com stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Points.com has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $359.68 million, a P/E ratio of 171.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Points.com by 68.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Points.com by 37.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Points.com by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

