NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 5,878,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,323. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,955,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.