NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NBY opened at $0.19 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.29.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.17% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.