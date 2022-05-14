Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,268 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $85.82. 2,519,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

