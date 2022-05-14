NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

