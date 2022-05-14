NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

