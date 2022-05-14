Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $60.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 1,187,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.