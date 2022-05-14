NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 62,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $35.56 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

