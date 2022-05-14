Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 17th.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Shares of NVCT opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $53,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,523 shares of company stock worth $356,949.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma stock. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Nuvectis Pharma makes up about 5.1% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned 4.32% of Nuvectis Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuvectis Pharma (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.