Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JMM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 5,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

