Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the April 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 137,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

