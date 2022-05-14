nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

nVent Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of NVT opened at $34.54 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $420,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

