O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

O3 Mining stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining (Get Rating)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.