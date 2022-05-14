Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.91. 561,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,903. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

