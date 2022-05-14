Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.15. 28,356,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,665,822. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.96 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

