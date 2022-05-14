Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,423 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of WY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,730. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

