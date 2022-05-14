Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of SH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,348,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,931,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

