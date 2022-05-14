Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,515 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

