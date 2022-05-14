Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,558. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

