Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Range Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 92.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Range Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 4,729,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.