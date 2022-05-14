Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $3.98. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 737.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $15.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $14.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 41,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 530,267 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.08. 35,166,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,818,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

