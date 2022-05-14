Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

