Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OBCI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.
About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
